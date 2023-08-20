Rajinikanth meets friend and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow

2 Min Read
Veteran actor Rajinikanth met with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at the latter's residence in Lucknow today, August 20.
The actor said he had met Yadav nine years ago in Mumbai and have been friends since then and they talk on the phone. He said he had come to Lucknow five years ago for a shoot but could not meet him.
#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: "I met Akhilesh Yadav 9 years ago at a function in Mumbai and we are friends since then, we talk on phone. 5 years ago when I came here for a shoot but I couldn't meet him, now he is here so I met him...": Actor Rajinikanth after meeting SP Chief Akhilesh… pic.twitter.com/QWAeG3306d— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2023
The actor met Yadav a day after a "courtesy meeting" with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Yadav also tweeted a series of photos from his meetng with the actor. "When hearts meet, people embrace. During my engineering studies in Mysore, the happiness I used to feel seeing Rajinikanth ji on the screen is still intact. We met in person 9 years back and have been friends ever since" the SP chief captioned his post.
Earlier this week, Rajinikanth met his friend and Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi for a "courtesy meet". He also spent an hour meditating at the Yagoda ashram there.
With PTI inputs
