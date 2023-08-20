CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsRajinikanth meets friend and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow

Rajinikanth meets friend and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow

Veteran actor Rajinikanth said he had met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav nine years ago in Mumbai and they have been friends ever since, They also talk on the phone, he said, adding that five years ago, when he had come to Lucknow for a shoot, he could not meet Yadav,

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 20, 2023 1:03:26 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Rajinikanth meets friend and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow
Veteran actor Rajinikanth met with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at the latter's residence in Lucknow today, August 20.

The actor said he had met Yadav nine years ago in Mumbai and have been friends since then and they talk on the phone. He said he had come to Lucknow five years ago for a shoot but could not meet him.
The actor met Yadav a day after a "courtesy meeting" with UP CM Yogi Adityanath.  Yadav also tweeted a series of photos from his meetng with the actor. "When hearts meet, people embrace. During my engineering studies in Mysore, the happiness I used to feel seeing Rajinikanth ji on the screen is still intact. We met in person 9 years back and have been friends ever since" the SP chief captioned his post.
Earlier this week, Rajinikanth met his friend and Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi for a "courtesy meet". He also spent an hour meditating at the Yagoda ashram there.
With PTI inputs
Also Read: PM's claim of 'not an inch of land lost to China' false: Rahul Gandhi
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

akhilesh yadavRajinikanth

Recommended Articles

View All
Zoomed Out | No-Poaching Agreements — an expert's take whether it is a threat to competition or just good business

Zoomed Out | No-Poaching Agreements — an expert's take whether it is a threat to competition or just good business

Aug 19, 2023 IST4 Min Read

How Chandrayaan-2 'partial' failure may guide soft Moon landing this time

How Chandrayaan-2 'partial' failure may guide soft Moon landing this time

Aug 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read

How to maximize your savings with tax planning?

How to maximize your savings with tax planning?

Aug 19, 2023 IST3 Min Read

How pumped storage hydropower works, why India's power sector needs this tech & more | Explained

How pumped storage hydropower works, why India's power sector needs this tech & more | Explained

Aug 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X