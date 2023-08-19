Rajnikanth to watch movie Jailer with Uttar CM Yogi Adityanath today

Rajinikanth will be watching his blockbuster movie 'Jailer' with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at 7pm in Lucknow on Saturday. “Yes, I am going to watch my film (Jailer) with him," the Tamil icon said Friday evening as he reached Lucknow. Rajinikanth also called on Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel in Lucknow, news agency ANI reported.

According to the report, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will attend special screening of Rajinikanth's movie Jailer today in Lucknow. A special screening of the film Jailor will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday. According to India TV, the special screening of Jailer is slated for 1:30 pm at Phoenix Palassio in Lucknow.

Read full movie review here Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest release Jailer is taking the box office by storm with the movie crossing the Rs 300-crore mark in gross collections worldwide within just four days of release. The movie has already earned Rs 176.70 crore in gross collections in India along with Rs 131.30 in worldwide, reported Sacnlik.com. The movie is set to be one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2023.