Rajnikanth to watch movie Jailer with Uttar CM Yogi Adityanath today

Actor Rajinikanth will reportedly meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at 7 pm on Saturday.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 19, 2023 12:41:54 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
Rajinikanth will be watching his blockbuster movie 'Jailer' with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at 7pm in Lucknow on Saturday. “Yes, I am going to watch my film (Jailer) with him," the Tamil icon said Friday evening as he reached Lucknow. Rajinikanth also called on Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel in Lucknow, news agency ANI reported.
Actor Rajinikanth calls on Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel in Lucknow
According to the report, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will attend special screening of Rajinikanth's movie Jailer today in Lucknow. A special screening of the film Jailor will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday. According to India TV, the special screening of Jailer is slated for 1:30 pm at Phoenix Palassio in Lucknow.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest release Jailer is taking the box office by storm with the movie crossing the Rs 300-crore mark in gross collections worldwide within just four days of release. The movie has already earned Rs 176.70 crore in gross collections in India along with Rs 131.30 in worldwide, reported Sacnlik.com. The movie is set to be one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2023. Read full movie review here
Jailer hit the big screen  on August 10 with extremely high occupancy rates across multiple regions. The strong start allowed the movie to earn Rs 48.35 crore in India. Friday saw a slight dip in collections before again picking up steam over the weekend. The weekend net collections in India stood at Rs 102.25 crore.
First Published: Aug 19, 2023 10:15 AM IST
