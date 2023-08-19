Rajinikanth to meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath today

1 Min Read
Actor Rajinikanth will meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at 7 pm on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. According to the report, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will attend special screening of Rajinikanth's movie Jailer today in Lucknow. A special screening of the film Jailor will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday.
First Published: Aug 19, 2023 10:15 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
How Chandrayaan-2 'partial' failure may guide soft Moon landing this time
Aug 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read
How to maximize your savings with tax planning?
Aug 19, 2023 IST3 Min Read
How pumped storage hydropower works, why India's power sector needs this tech & more | Explained
Aug 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read