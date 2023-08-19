CNBC TV18
Rajinikanth to meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath today

Actor Rajinikanth will reportedly meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at 7 pm on Saturday.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 19, 2023 10:16:18 AM IST (Updated)

1 Min Read
Actor Rajinikanth will meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at 7 pm on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. According to the report, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will attend special screening of Rajinikanth's movie Jailer today in Lucknow. A special screening of the film Jailor will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday.

First Published: Aug 19, 2023 10:15 AM IST
X