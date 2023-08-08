SalemSurvey Group announced to offer the holiday for all its employees working in Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Goa, Mumbai and Odisha.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer is all set to hit the theatres on August 10. The veteran actor’s fans are eagerly waiting for the movie since the release of its trailer has already created hype. Amid all the excitement for the Rajinikanth film, two companies in Tamil Nadu have declared a holiday on the release date of the movie.

The two companies, UNO Aqua Care and SalemSurvey Group have also announced to give free tickets to their employees.

UNO Aqua Care, a Madurai-based RO sales and services firm, issued a notice declaring August 10 as a holiday on account of the release of Rajinikanth’s Jailer.

After the circulation of the notice, the news went viral on Twitter. A Twitter user Achilles shared a copy of the notice and said, “The Superstar Rajinikanth phenomenon and the only actor in the world who can bring the country to a standstill.”

Another user wrote, “What a marketing six. Now, Rajini fans will not search Google for their RO requirements. Marketing gurus need to take lessons from this company.”

Another said, “Rajini is always “SUPER START” no one can replace him.”

“Only a dream for others”, said another.

UNO Aqua Care said that the company is providing holidays to avoid the leave issue and also to discourage piracy. The company has decided to give a holiday to employees across its branches in Chennai, Bengaluru, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Chengalpattu, Mattuthavani, Arapalayam, and Alagappan Nagar.

Separately, SalemSurvey Group announced to offer the holiday for all its employees working in Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Goa, Mumbai and Odisha.

Jailer is going to be Rajinikanth ’s comeback movie after two years. However, the trailer of the film has been gaining great response. Along with that, a power-packed song from Jailer featuring Tamannaah Bhatia has been getting a good response from the viewers. The trailer showed two distinctive personalities of the protagonist a typical retired man and a furious young man that leaves no one who faces him.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Jailer also features Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu, among others. Reportedly, Mohanlal will also be doing a cameo in the film. The movie is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar.