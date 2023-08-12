'Jailer' Review: superstar Rajinikanth keeps it real with plenty of action and style

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' can only be described as a box office firecracker; a wonderfully shot film that offers the best of the Superstar.

Some of the more rational fans of 'Superstar' Rajinikanth have pointed out how the actor might be reduced to a case of old wine in a new bottle in recent years. You know what they mean: ageing star chiseled down — rather forcefully — to younger action-hero avatars, romancing much younger female leads, managing song-and-dance sequences, and pulling punches while he's at it.

It's the same formula, film after film. In fact, the rare film that didn't embrace this formula, didn't please the box office either — 'Kaala (2018)' was a critical success, but had a relatively lukewarm commercial success.

Cut to the present, and it doesn't take an authority of the Superstar's filmography to tell you that director Nelson has dared to, not just push, but overhaul these formulaic boundaries and still deliver a film that is as much a fan favourite as it is a critic's delight. Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' can only be described as a box office firecracker; a wonderfully shot film that offers the best of the Superstar.

Over the course of nearly three hours, Nelson dares to make Rajinikanth real: he sports generous grey, is introduced as a doting grandfather, leads a retired life and is a pacifist who prefers verbal compromise to violence (on most occasions). That is all until a potentially life-altering incident compels him to go back to being the 'jailer' — a feared top-cop who laid down the law and how.

In a nutshell, 'Jailer' has it all. An intricate plot with plenty of twists along the way, Rajinikanth looking his most stylish, re-energised and fittest in recent times, beautifully shot action sequences (cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan makes the 'Superstar' look majestic and each frame holds an action-classic aesthetic like no other), plenty of humour (Yogi Babu has cemented himself as the Kollywood's new comedy king), and guest roles that give turbo props to this jumbo jet of a movie.

Stellar performances by Rajinikanth's supporting cast make for the film's next big talking point. Aside of Yogi Babu, Vinayakan as the film's main antagonist, Varman, is an acting masterclass in deranged villainy. Guest roles essayed by some of Indian cinema's finest in Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah, and Kannada star, Shiva Rajkumar, add a dollop of filmy flavour to 'Jailer' almost reminiscent of the cameos in SRK's 'Pathaan' — different film, different star, same feeling.

Perhaps the best bit about 'Jailer' is that the film is so plot-focused that none of it seems like a superfluous presence. You're hooked to the screen from start to finish, despite some slight meandering in the first part of the second half (which one might argue is still critical to the overall plot of the film).

To the audience's delight, Nelson also brings his signature dark humour (earlier witnessed in 'Kolamaavu Kokila' and 'Doctor') to the fore while continuing to respect the plot. The film's wardrobe and style quotient is off the charts, especially in the context of the superstar's fresh new look courtesy of Aalim Hakim.

While the film falls into the 'action-comedy' genre, its generous helping of graphic violence, which although remains within permissible CBFC limits, seems a bit excess for its U/A rating. Some of the comedy and sub-plots in the second half also seemed forced — almost as if it was expected to be a placeholder to keep the film's main plot alive. But in all, 'Jailer' is paisa-vasool just as much as it is a film that does complete justice to the cult that is Rajinikanth.

Watch 'Jailer' for the complete Superstar experience, plenty of action, excellent style, dark comedy and some stellar acting. Watch it for Anirudh Ravichander's foot-tapping rhythms, Yogi Babu's comedy, and some fun cameo appearances, including a cameo (not a long-drawn sub-plot — thank heavens) from a younger avatar of the Superstar himself. 'Jailer' is every bit a Rajinikanth film just as much as it is a refreshing take on the Superstar — role, style, and persona, all included.