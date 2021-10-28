Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Chennai

Actor Rajinikanth has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, sources close to the superstar said on Thursday.

Rajinikanth is undergoing routine medical examination at the hospital, sources added.

The 70-year old actor was in Delhi days ago to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and he had also visited President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

The actor last year announced that he had no plans to enter politics in the future owing to his health condition.

He was hospitalised in December, 2020 with severe hypertension and exhaustion. The 70-year-old superstar had also undergone a kidney transplant in 2016 in the United States.

Rajinikanth is one of India's most popular actors with more than 175 films since 1975, mostly in the Tamil and Telugu languages.