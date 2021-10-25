Rajinikanth gets Dadasaheb Phalke award, Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut, Dhanush in top list

Popular South Indian film actor Rajinikanth on Monday received Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour, at the 67th National Film Awards.

Rajinikanth’s son-in-law Dhanush, who won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Asuran, his wife Latha and daughter Aishwarya were also present at the ceremony.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu conferred on the award to the actor at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.

”Superstar @rajinikanth recieves the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward at 67th #NationalFilmAwards for his stupendous contribution to the world of Indian Cinema,” Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tweeted.

The best actor's award is given to Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle (Hindi), while KanganaRanaut received award in Best Actress category for film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' & 'Panga'.

📍The award for the Best Actor (shared) goes to @BajpayeeManoj for 𝑩𝒉𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒍𝒆 (𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊) and @dhanushkraja for 𝑨𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒂𝒏 (𝑻𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒍)#NationalFilmAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/ikyYk6JLYs — MIB India 🇮🇳 #AmritMahotsav (@MIB_India) October 25, 2021

The 67th National Film Awards were announced in March this year but were postponed due to the pandemic.

The jury comprising singers Asha Bhosle and Shankar Mahadevan, filmmaker Subhash Ghai and actors Mohanlal and Biswajeet Chatterjee and chose from 461 films in the feature category and 220 films in the shorts category.