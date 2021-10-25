Rajinikanth gets Dadasaheb Phalke award, Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut, Dhanush in top list

Superstar @rajinikanth recieves the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward at 67th #NationalFilmAwards for his stupendous contribution to the world of Indian Cinema.#Rajinikanth @ianuragthakur @Murugan_MoS @official_dff @PIB_India @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts @Films_Division pic.twitter.com/IRkIAAAVQY— MIB India 🇮🇳 #AmritMahotsav (@MIB_India) October 25, 2021
📍Actress #KanganaRanaut received the #NationalFilmAward in Best Actress category for film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' & 'Panga'#NationalFilmAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/OOX3xuvT38— MIB India 🇮🇳 #AmritMahotsav (@MIB_India) October 25, 2021
📍The award for the Best Actor (shared) goes to @BajpayeeManoj for 𝑩𝒉𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒍𝒆 (𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊) and @dhanushkraja for 𝑨𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒂𝒏 (𝑻𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒍)#NationalFilmAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/ikyYk6JLYs— MIB India 🇮🇳 #AmritMahotsav (@MIB_India) October 25, 2021