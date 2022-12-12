Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Five top films of Thalaiva to watch

Superstar Rajinikanth celebrates his 72nd birthday on December 12. Here are five top films of Thalaiva to watch.

Superstar Rajinikanth, or ‘Thalaiva’ as he is called by his fans, turns 72 today. Known for his God-like status in the south of India, the megastar’s birthday is celebrated like a festival. Rajinikanth, aka Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, transformed his life from a bus conductor in Bengaluru to a much-followed superstar a decade later.

Here is a look at the top Rajinikanth movies to watch on the megastar’s 72nd birthday

Kabali (2016)

Helmed by Pa Ranjith, the gangster-drama Kabali is one of the most popular Rajinikanth films. Kabali is a revolutionary who raised his voice against the oppression faced by Tamil labourers in Malaysia. He is thrown in jail, and on his release, he seeks revenge. Kabali is one of the finest performances of the megastar.

Padayappa (1999)

Directed and written by KS Ravikumar, Padayappa shares the story of an engineer Padayappa (Rajinikanth), who struggles with his father’s death but later manages to lead a prosperous life until his nemesis plots to ruin his happiness. Besides Rajinikanth, the film features Sivaji Ganesan, Ramya Krishnan and Soundarya in major roles.

Sivaji: The Boss (2007)

Helmed by S Shankar, in this film, Rajinikanth plays the role of Sivaji, a software engineer who returns to India from abroad to serve his nation. However, he comes across corrupt officials and politicians who try to stop him while he tries to do good for the poor. Besides Rajinikanth, the film features Shriya Saran, Vivek, Suman, Manivannan and Raghuvaran in significant roles.

Baashha (1995)

Directed by Suresh Krissna, Baashha features Rajinikanth in the role of an auto-driver constantly running away from his violent past, only to be forced to return to his gangster roots to protect his sister. The film stars Nagma and Raghuvaran.

Enthiran (2010)

Written and directed by S Shankar, Enthiran is a science fiction action film starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Danny Denzongpa alongside Rajinikanth. Rajini plays a scientist who creates a robotic version of himself which turns rogue. This movie was adapted into Hindi as Robot featuring the leading duo and it also has a sequel titled 2.0.