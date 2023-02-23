Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ to be re-released in US ahead of Oscars 2023

The release event, called the ‘RRR Fan CelebRRRation Live’, is being presented by Variance Films, Beyond Fest, and the American Cinematheque. The re-release will see ‘RRR’ being screened exclusively in its original language – Telugu.

SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster ‘RRR’ has won hearts and awards not just in India but across the world. The movie was a hit in the US as well. And now days ahead of the next month’s Oscars ceremony, RRR will be released in theatres in the US one more time. The NTR Jr and Ram Charan-starrer will be re-released in the US on March 1 ahead of the 95th Academy Awards on March 13.

Ram Charan was spotted barefoot and wearing black clothes at the Hyderabad airport on his way to Los Angeles on Tuesday. He is a devotee of Lord Ayyappa and regularly visits Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. Ayyappa devotees follow the ritual of remaining barefoot on fast days, which is why the actor was not wearing footwear.

The release event, called the ‘RRR Fan CelebRRRation Live’, is being presented by Variance Films, Beyond Fest, and the American Cinematheque, reported BoxOfficePro. The event will have Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, and MM Keeravaani, the songwriter behind the Oscar-nominated original song from the movie Naatu Naatu in attendance. The special event is being held at the 1,600-seat The Theatre at Ace Hotel, Los Angeles.

“Being able to give the film it's biggest-ever screening in the original United Artists Theatre — one of the founding destinations of theatrical storytelling — is supremely poetic and the perfect venue to celebrate this modern masterpiece,” said Christian Parkes, co-founder of Beyond Fest.

The event is being billed as the world’s largest screening of the movie, with other theatres across the country screening the movie starting on March 3. Variance Films has announced on Twitter that more theatres may be added to the event in case of heightened demand from audiences.

“For more places, as long as folks keep coming. Some just doing shows that weekend. But the more tickets we pre-sell by Monday the more shows we’ll end up with…”

While ‘RRR’ was re-released in the US earlier in June 2022, the new event will see ‘RRR’ being screened exclusively in its original language – Telugu. The movie is also available to audiences in the US through the OTT platform Netflix though only in Hindi.

The movie’s re-release will coincide with the final voting window for the Oscars, which will open on March 2 and end on March 7. Re-releases, special events and one-off screenings are part and parcel of Oscar campaigns for various movies.