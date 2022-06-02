Raj Kapoor was 50 years ago what Bollywood strives to be today

It’s been 34 years since Indian cinema lost its greatest showman, but his popularity remains intact.

It was the year 1988. Filmmaker-producer-actor Raj Kapoor was to be bestowed with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Hindi cinema. An asthma patient, Kapoor’s health was fragile when he reached the venue. The then President of India Ramaswami Venkataraman, broke the protocol, and walked down the stage to honour Kapoor. Such was his stature.

He suffered an asthma attack shortly after and, a month later, passed away on June 2, 1988, at the age of 63.

Not many know that Raj Kapoor’s full name was Ranbir Raj Kapoor, the inspiration behind his grandson and actor Ranbir Kapoor’s name. Son of one of the greatest actors of his time, Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor strived hard to achieve a name separate from his superstar father.

Kapoor became the youngest filmmaker of his times at the age of 23 with his directorial debut Aag (1948). The film had many firsts for the filmmaker. It established him, not just as a director, but also as a producer with the founding of his production house – RK Films. The film began the cinematic journey of one of the most celebrated Bollywood couples – Raj Kapoor and Nargis.

He was a master in weaving lessons with entertainment. His films stood at the threshold of mainstream and art house cinema. Class difference and reality of the upper class in his times were a recurring theme in his repertoire.

Awāra (Raj Kapoor, 1951) brought the famous chaplinesque tramp to life for the first time which made Raj Kapoor an overnight phenomenon, not just in India, but in Russia (then USSR) as well. Awāra explored the love story of a poor vagabond and a rich lawyer, with the backdrop of blood vs upbringing, another recurrent theme in his filmography.

Shree 420 (Raj Kapoor, 1955) tells the story of how a poor, unemployed but educated villager, is pushed in the spiral of lies and deception by the society. The comparison of rich and poor, upper and lower class was again depicted in Kapoor starrer Jagte Raho (S. Mitra & A. Moitra, 1956).

He laced entertainment with social message in such a way that most of his films were a commercial success. Kapoor was 50 years ago, what Bollywood strives to be today — female centric, telling stories that matter, yet banking on commercial successes.

Kapoor was one of the firsts in Bollywood to give at least equal, if not more, importance to female characters as their male counterparts.

Raj Kapoor's films were a turning point in the history of Hindi cinema. He brought on screen teenage love, which went on to become a trend in Bollywood. He introduced Indian masses to the alien concept of nudity which wasn't seen before. Though criticised in those times, a closer look at his works reveals that it was never unnecessary, it was relevant to the story, to the character.

He utilised every element of the film — music, screenplay, dialogues — to give out what he intended to say.