    "Raha Kapoor can I hold you," asks Kareena after Ranbir and Alia reveal daughter's name

    By CNBCTV18.com Nov 25, 2022 8:30 PM IST (Published)

    Alia and Ranbir have named their daughter Raha. Alia took to Instagram to share the meaning of the name, which was selected by the child’s grandmother and Ranbir’s mother Neetu Singh

    Soon after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor revealed the name of their daughter, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Anushka Ranjan and Athiya Shetty reacted to the name and sent love to new parents. Alia and Ranbir have named their daughter Raha. Alia took to Instagram to share the meaning of the name, which was selected by Ranbir’s mother Neetu Singh.

    "Raha, in its purest form means divine path, In Swahili she is joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan. In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief. In Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom and bliss,” the actress wrote.
    Soon, fans, friends and family members dropped red heart emojis and heartfelt messages in the comments section. Ranbir’s cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted to the post and said she wished to hold the child in her arms.
    "Raha Kapoor can I hold you can’t wait," Kareena wrote.
    Priyanka Chopra wrote: "God bless Raha". Singham actor Kajal Aggarwal commented, “God bless beautiful Raha, lots of love!”
    Ranveer Singh dropped lots of red heart and evil eye amulet emojis in the comment section.
    Many other friends and family members of the couple, including Dia Mirza, Sonakshi Sinha, Shweta Bachchan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and Anushka Sharma dropped red heart emojis.
    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April 2022 in an intimate ceremony at their residence Vastu in Mumbai. The couple announced that they were expecting their first child in June via social media. They welcomed their daughter on November 6.
    Also read: Its a girl! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome their first child
