Raghava Lawrence’s first look from Kangana Ranwat starrer ‘Chandramukhi 2’ out: Here’s how fans react

Popular South actor, choreographer and director, Raghava Lawrence, is all geared up to take the spotlight in the upcoming movie Chandramukhi 2. The makers recently revealed the first look poster of Raghava Lawrence as King Vettaiyan from the movie, much to the delight of the fans and movie buffs.

King Vettaiyan’s role was portrayed by Superstar Rajinikanth in Chandramukhi (2005).

In the sequel, Kangana Ranaut is playing the female lead opposite Raghava Lawrence.

Lyca Productions unveiled the first look poster on Twitter captivating the audience with the formidable presence of Lawrence.

“Back with double the swag and attitude! Witness Vettaiyan Raja's intimidating presence in @off _Lawrence's powerful first look from Chandramukhi 2,” tweeted the production house.

Back with double the swag and attitude! 😉 Witness Vettaiyan Raja's 👑 intimidating presence in @offl_Lawrence 's powerful first look from Chandramukhi-2 🗝️ Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada! 🤗#Chandramukhi2 🗝️🎬 #PVasu🌟… pic.twitter.com/nf7BHwi3x6— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) July 31, 2023

The talented actor can be seen descending a staircase of the palace, in the poster. He donned the rich green and maroon ethnic attire along with an array of necklaces that exudes an intimidating and grand persona befitting Tamil cinema’s iconic character.

Enthusiastic responses flooded Twitter with users drawing comparisons between the new poster from the sequel and Rajinikanth’s look from the 2005 film.

A user uploaded the pictures of Rajinikanth and Lawrence as Vettaiyan Raja for side-by-side comparison.

2005 : Superstar Rajinikanth As Vettaiyan Raja 2023 : Raghava Lawrence As Vettaiyan Raja#Chandramukhi #Chandramukhi2 pic.twitter.com/0x2tMc9P3t— Trendswood (@Trendswoodcom) July 31, 2023

However, it seems that Raghava Lawrence’s fans are quite impressed with the look of the actor. A user wrote, “Goosebumps”.

Another user said, “Mass Vettiyaan 2.0 look.”

“Superstar is back,” said a third user.

Another comment read, “Lawrance Master is back to his strong zone (Horror Comedy).”

#Chandramukhi2 | Sept 15 Release. Lawrance Master is back to his strong zone (Horror Comedy).Vettaiyan💥 pic.twitter.com/Q98LbUhPq8— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) July 31, 2023

Meanwhile, Raghava Lawrence expressed his heartfelt thanks to Superstar Rajinikanth for his support and blessings to portray the iconic character.

Presenting the first look of Vettaiyan with a crown emoji, he wrote, “I need all your blessings! Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada!”

Released in 2005, the original Chandramukhi became a cult classic due to the chemistry between Rajinikanth and Jyothika, and the veteran actor’s portrayal of the character. The bar for the sequel, Chandramukhi 2, is very high with audiences expecting another cult-worthy performance.