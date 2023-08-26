R Madhavan’s 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' finds a new fan in AR Rahman: 'Liked yours better than Oppenheimer'

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, starring R Madhavan has not only won the Best Feature Film award at the 69th National Film Awards but has also earned the admiration of the legendary composer A R Rahman, who declared his preference for the film over the recent blockbuster Oppenheimer.

A R Rahman congratulated Madhavan on the social media platform, X, stating that he still remembers the impact the film left when he watched it at Cannes. He added saying, “I liked yours better than Oppenheimer.”

Rahman shared his previous review of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. In his tweet, the Oscar-winning composer mentioned that he had watched the film at Cannes and praised Madhavan for bringing a new voice to Indian cinema.

Congrats Madhavan 🚀….I still remember the impact of your movie watching at Cannes ….have to confess now (great timing🥸)… I liked yours better than #Oppenheimer https://t.co/aGJQsK3u87 — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 25, 2023

Responding to Rahman's tweet, Madhavan s aid “You’ve always been one of the greatest inspirations.” The actor added, "Oh my God sir you’re always been one of the greatest inspirations for me, but today I am speechless and most importantly motivated way beyond what I thought I was capable of. You are incredible sir in every sense of the word and we at Team Rocketry cannot begin to tell you what this means to us. God bless you sir and totally humbled and touched."

Upon winning the prestigious National Award, R Madhavan shared the movie poster on his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note on behalf of the entire team behind the film. He reinforced their belief that Nambi Narayanan will finally gain the recognition he truly deserves. The actor also said that the love from audiences worldwide and the acknowledgement they received today have deeply humbled them.

Nambi Narayanan also spoke to ANI and shared his excitement about the victory. He conveyed, “I am really happy and I have no words to express my happiness...I was observing Chandrayaan's success yesterday and today this declaration of the National Award - the nation has accorded its approval for my life's story...I am doubly happy.”