CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsR Madhavan’s 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' finds a new fan in AR Rahman: 'Liked yours better than Oppenheimer'

R Madhavan’s 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' finds a new fan in AR Rahman: 'Liked yours better than Oppenheimer'

A.R. Rahman has stated that he liked Rocketry: The Nami Effect better than Oppenheimer. This praise comes as the movie won the Best Feature Film award at the 69th National Awards.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 26, 2023 3:18:49 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
R Madhavan’s 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' finds a new fan in AR Rahman: 'Liked yours better than Oppenheimer'
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, starring R Madhavan has not only won the Best Feature Film award at the 69th National Film Awards but has also earned the admiration of the legendary composer A R Rahman, who declared his preference for the film over the recent blockbuster Oppenheimer.

A R Rahman congratulated Madhavan on the social media platform, X, stating that he still remembers the impact the film left when he watched it at Cannes. He added saying, “I liked yours better than Oppenheimer.”
Rahman shared his previous review of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. In his tweet, the Oscar-winning composer mentioned that he had watched the film at Cannes and praised Madhavan for bringing a new voice to Indian cinema.
Responding to Rahman's tweet, Madhavan said “You’ve always been one of the greatest inspirations.” The actor added, "Oh my God sir you’re always been one of the greatest inspirations for me, but today I am speechless and most importantly motivated way beyond what I thought I was capable of. You are incredible sir in every sense of the word and we at Team Rocketry cannot begin to tell you what this means to us. God bless you sir and totally humbled and touched."
Upon winning the prestigious National Award, R Madhavan shared the movie poster on his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note on behalf of the entire team behind the film. He reinforced their belief that Nambi Narayanan will finally gain the recognition he truly deserves. The actor also said that the love from audiences worldwide and the acknowledgement they received today have deeply humbled them.
Nambi Narayanan also spoke to ANI and shared his excitement about the victory. He conveyed, “I am really happy and I have no words to express my happiness...I was observing Chandrayaan's success yesterday and today this declaration of the National Award - the nation has accorded its approval for my life's story...I am doubly happy.”
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

ar rahmanbollywood filmNambi NarayananR Madhavan

Recommended Articles

View All
Rocking down memory lane — A look at 10 iconic rock albums that turn 20 in 2023

Rocking down memory lane — A look at 10 iconic rock albums that turn 20 in 2023

Aug 26, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Irish rock band Kodaline to perform in Mumbai, Bengaluru in November — check dates here

Irish rock band Kodaline to perform in Mumbai, Bengaluru in November — check dates here

Aug 25, 2023 IST2 Min Read

From Dream Girl 2 to Akhri Sach, movies and OTT to watch this weekend

From Dream Girl 2 to Akhri Sach, movies and OTT to watch this weekend

Aug 25, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X