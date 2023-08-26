R Madhavan’s 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' finds a new fan in AR Rahman: 'Liked yours better than Oppenheimer'

2 Min Read
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, starring R Madhavan has not only won the Best Feature Film award at the 69th National Film Awards but has also earned the admiration of the legendary composer A R Rahman, who declared his preference for the film over the recent blockbuster Oppenheimer.
A R Rahman congratulated Madhavan on the social media platform, X, stating that he still remembers the impact the film left when he watched it at Cannes. He added saying, “I liked yours better than Oppenheimer.”
Rahman shared his previous review of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. In his tweet, the Oscar-winning composer mentioned that he had watched the film at Cannes and praised Madhavan for bringing a new voice to Indian cinema.
Congrats Madhavan 🚀….I still remember the impact of your movie watching at Cannes ….have to confess now (great timing🥸)… I liked yours better than #Oppenheimer https://t.co/aGJQsK3u87— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 25, 2023
Responding to Rahman's tweet, Madhavan said “You’ve always been one of the greatest inspirations.” The actor added, "Oh my God sir you’re always been one of the greatest inspirations for me, but today I am speechless and most importantly motivated way beyond what I thought I was capable of. You are incredible sir in every sense of the word and we at Team Rocketry cannot begin to tell you what this means to us. God bless you sir and totally humbled and touched."
Upon winning the prestigious National Award, R Madhavan shared the movie poster on his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note on behalf of the entire team behind the film. He reinforced their belief that Nambi Narayanan will finally gain the recognition he truly deserves. The actor also said that the love from audiences worldwide and the acknowledgement they received today have deeply humbled them.
Nambi Narayanan also spoke to ANI and shared his excitement about the victory. He conveyed, “I am really happy and I have no words to express my happiness...I was observing Chandrayaan's success yesterday and today this declaration of the National Award - the nation has accorded its approval for my life's story...I am doubly happy.”
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Rocking down memory lane — A look at 10 iconic rock albums that turn 20 in 2023
Aug 26, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Irish rock band Kodaline to perform in Mumbai, Bengaluru in November — check dates here
Aug 25, 2023 IST2 Min Read
From Dream Girl 2 to Akhri Sach, movies and OTT to watch this weekend
Aug 25, 2023 IST3 Min Read