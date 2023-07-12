Global dance sensation Quick Style gears up to take over Mumbai

The group has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide, and has now set its sights on India. Quick Style — founded by the talented Norwegian trio Suleman Malik, Nasir Sirikhan, and Bilal Malik — will soon visit India to explore the country's diverse culture.

Quick Style, the global social media sensation, is set to embark on a remarkable journey in India. Renowned for its electrifying performances and impressive choreography, Quick Style most certainly shimmied its way into your Instagram feed at some point or the other.

Known for dynamic stage presence and innovative dance routines, this group has captivated audiences globally. The talented crew of Quick Style in a conversation with CNBC-TV18's Zenia Baria talks about their creative process, their impact on Gen Z, and their evolving dance landscape.

The group has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide, and has now set its sights on India. Quick Style — founded by the talented Norwegian trio Suleman Malik, Nasir Sirikhan, and Bilal Malik — will soon visit India to explore the country's diverse culture.

Through their unique dance form, Quick Style’s members aim to bridge cultures, foster international collaborations, and create a platform for cultural exchange between India and the rest of the world.

Quick Style is known for its signature style blending popping, hip-hop, and urban dance. The crew has received accolades in prestigious dance competitions, showcased its skills on renowned television programmes, and collaborated with international artists, establishing a name as a global dance sensation. With a passion for dance and culture, Quick Style aims to delve into the mesmerising tapestry of India’s traditions, arts, and rhythms.

How the name 'Quick Style' was coined

"Quick Style comes from the Norwegian chocolate Kvikk Lunsj, also known as ‘the outdoors chocolate’. Norwegians bring this chocolate along on any kind of outdoor activities,” says Quick Style member Yasin Tatby, explaining how the name of the dance group was coined.

Exploring India's Culture

About 60-70 percent of #TheQuickStyle's Instagram following is said to Indian, and Quick Style recognises this as an opportunity to tap into India's vast heritage. By immersing themselves in India's cultural landscape, the crew aims to gain a deeper understanding of the country's artistic traditions, which can inform their own dance style and inspire future performances.

Collaborations and Cultural Exchange

Quick Style's visit to India is not limited to mere exploration. The group aims to foster collaborations, and study local dancers and choreography to create a unique fusion of Indian and urban dance styles. By embracing this cultural exchange, Quick Style seeks to celebrate the diversity of dance forms, break boundaries, and create a global platform for artistic dialogue.

Recently, Quick Style performed with Salman Khan at The IIFA 2023 Awards . "Some of us have grown up watching Salman Khan’s movies. To meet him and stand besides him was a very special moment,” says co-founder Bilal Malik.

The crew’s India plans also include visiting The Gateway of India as well as exploring local hotspots across the country. By actively engaging with local talent, Quick Style aims to collaborate, create opportunities for cross-cultural performances, music videos, and even Bollywood projects.

This endeavour not only benefits Quick Style in expanding its reach, but also opens doors to Indian artists to gain international recognition and exposure.

Promoting Tourism

As Quick Style delves into India's rich cultural tapestry, its journey will also promote tourism. Through their performances and collaborations, the Quick Style crew will showcase the beauty of India's heritage sites, cities, and traditions to a global audience.

The fusion of the crew's urban dance style with India's rich cultural backdrop is sure to create a visually captivating experience, enticing travellers from across the globe to explore the wonders of India firsthand.

Quick Style’s trip to India is more than just a tour; it symbolises a remarkable fusion of cultures, a celebration of diversity, and an opportunity for cultural exchange. This trip will serve as a bridge between two worlds, showcasing the rich heritage of India and the vibrant contemporary dance ‘style’ of Quick Style.