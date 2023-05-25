Queen of Rock & Roll Tina Turner dies at 83: A look at her India connection

Tina Turner won as many as eight competitive Grammy Awards, three Grammy Hall of Fame prizes and a coveted Grammy Lifetime Achievement trophy.

Tina Turner, the iconic American-born singer who became a pop sensation in the 1980s, has died aged 83. According to her family, Turner passed away peacefully on Wednesday after a long illness at her home in Kusnacht, Switzerland.

Not many people know that Tina Turner had a special relationship with India. The legendary singer was supposed to play the role of Hindu Goddess Kali in Ismail Merchant’s movie, The Goddess.

Turner even visited several Kali temples in India to get inspiration for the role. Apart from playing the lead role, she was also supposed to contribute some songs in Sanskrit, English and Latin.

Turner, who was not afraid to reinvent herself, once had spoken about her experience in India.

“But the more I saw here, the more I realised that there was something I could relate to. Take away all the cars and the bikes, take it all away and you are very close to a time in my own life,” she was quoted as saying in a Juggernaut report.

However, director Ismail Merchant passed away on May 25, 2005, while The Goddess was still in pre-production and the film could never be completed.

Fondly called the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll”, Turner overcame domestic abuse and industry ambivalence to achieve tremendous success. Born in Tennessee and raised in the church, Turner elbowed her way into rock and roll and rose to fame in the 1960s, according to a BBC report.

The legendary singer enthralled millions of fans with her rousing performances. One of the top recording artists of all time, Tina Turner won as many as eight competitive Grammy Awards, three Grammy Hall of Fame prizes and a coveted Grammy Lifetime Achievement trophy.

Her impact on the industry can be gauged by the fact that she was twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — first with Ike Turner in 1991 and then as a solo artist in 2021.

Many fans regard Turner as a trailblazer as she was the first Black woman on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

Her high-flying but tumultuous life is eternalised in an autobiography (“I, Tina”), a Hollywood biopic (“What’s Love Got to Do With It”) and a Broadway show (“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”).