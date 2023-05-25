Queen of Rock & Roll Tina Turner dies at 83: A look at her India connection

Tina Turner won as many as eight competitive Grammy Awards, three Grammy Hall of Fame prizes and a coveted Grammy Lifetime Achievement trophy.

Tina Turner, the iconic American-born singer who became a pop sensation in the 1980s, has died aged 83. According to her family, Turner passed away peacefully on Wednesday after a long illness at her home in Kusnacht, Switzerland.

Not many people know that Tina Turner had a special relationship with India. The legendary singer was supposed to play the role of Hindu Goddess Kali in Ismail Merchant’s movie, The Goddess.

Turner even visited several Kali temples in India to get inspiration for the role. Apart from playing the lead role, she was also supposed to contribute some songs in Sanskrit, English and Latin.