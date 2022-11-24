The property, conveniently close to the Trivandrum International Airport, can accommodate 1739 spectators and is the first superplex in Kerala to be furnished with plush recliner seats for additional comfort and 2K RGB+ Laser projectors that produce ultrahigh resolution, sharp, and bright images.

Indian multiplex company PVR Cinemas on Thursday announced the inauguration of its first 12-screen superplex in the city of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. The 12-screen facility is a model of innovation and consists of 2 of PVR's premium formats - IMAX and 4DX.

Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director of PVR Limited, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director of PVR Limited, Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group International, and other top PVR Limited executives were present when the announcement was made. The theatre will open for business on December 5, 2022.

With this new location swerving as the highest quality of entertainment, providing the city's most cutting-edge movie experience, PVR is bolstering its market position.

Commenting on the announcement, Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director, PVR Ltd, said, "We are delighted to partner with The LuLu Group once again in Kerala as we look forward to presenting a superlative movie-going experience to our patrons."

"With a strong upcoming film lineup and a huge pent-up demand from movie connoisseurs, we are confident that movie buffs will enjoy our home-grown format and recognize our efforts."

The new launch has fortified PVR Cinemas' position in Thiruvananthapuram with 14 screens spread over 2 properties, consolidated its stronghold in Kerala with 27 screens in 4 buildings, and expanded its footprint in the South with 311 screens spread across 50 locations.

The Audis also include Next-Gen 3D technology and advanced Dolby 7.1 immersive sound. This will be PVR's fourth superplex format in the country following the company's success in New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Noida.

With this opening, PVR accelerates its growth momentum in FY 2022–23, adding 876 screens across 176 locations across 76 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

