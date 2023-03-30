PVR Inox launches 2 multiplexes in Telengana town, Dehradun — deets here

The company's latest ventures are in tune with its policy to take the best multiplex experience to tier 2 and 3 cities. PVR INOX now operates the largest multiplex network with 1,680 screens at 359 properties in 115 cities across India and Sri Lanka.

PVR Inox on Thursday, March 30, said the company has opened a four-screen multiplex in Armoor in Telangana and a five-screen cinema at Centrio Mall, Dehradun.

The new cinema at Jeevan Reddy Mall & Multiplex, Vidya Nagar Colony, in Nizamabad district, will strengthen PVR Inox's foothold in Telangana, with 106 screens in 19 properties; and in South India with 523 screens in 94 properties, the company said in an exchange filing.

The cinema has a seating capacity of 1,254-strong audience with plush recliners and is equipped with cutting-edge cinematic technologies, including 2K projectors, Next-Gen 3D screens, and Dolby Atmos Sound at the four-screen multiplex in Armoor, it said.

The five-screen multiplex at Centrio Mall, Dehradun is equipped with the best-in-class theatrical solutions with SP4K laser projectors that deliver ultra-high resolution, sharp, and bright images, advanced Dolby 7.1 surround sound and Next Gen 3D screens to offer an immersive and enhanced cinematic experience.

Ajay Bijli, Managing Director of PVR Inox, said the opening of the new cinema in Armoor is part of his company's strategy of taking the modern multiplex experience to new cities and towns across the country.

With this opening, PVR INOX has strengthened its growth momentum and has opened 168 screens across 30 properties in 24 cities in this fiscal. PVR INOX now operates the largest multiplex network with 1,680 screens at 359 properties in 115 cities across India and Sri Lanka.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director at PVR Inox, said the company always seeks to be a part of the integrated retail development that India is witnessing. PVR is continuously looking at partnering with new developers who are opening malls in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, he said.