Pushpa: The Rule teaser: Birthday boy Allu Arjun’s swag is super hit

Pushpa - The Rule's teaser release has got the Internet excited, especially Allu Arjun’s fans. The teaser titled “Where is Pushpa” is already breaking records as it emerged as one of the most-liked Hindi videos. Allu Arjun, who is celebrating his 41st birthday today, has impressed fans with his killer swag and aura.

Let’s take a look at how Twitter reacted to the teaser of Pushpa - The Rule.

“The best part of #Pushpa2TheRule Concept Teaser is Allu Arjun’s Swag. That Police Station Scene…Mixed Feelings for rest,” a fan wrote.

Another said, “The much-anticipated teaser is finally out and the first few glimpses of #Pushpa2TheRule look outstanding.”

People are of the opinion that Pushpa - The Rule will “shatter box office numbers.”

Citing the craze around Pushpa: The Rule’s teaser, some even took a jibe

“#Pushpa2TheRule Teaser - It was just a glimpse or first look but I enjoyed it. Those last seconds in which #Pushpa does the iconic move and "Ab Rule Pushpa ka" were EPIC #AlluArjun #PushpaTheRule,” read a tweet.

Some were not really impressed with the teaser but Allu Arjun’s poster worked as great compensation. The viral poster featured Allu Arjun wearing a saree. He is bejewelled with various colourful stones. His face is painted blue and red. A nose ring to top it off.

The first part of the Pushpa series, Pushpa: The Rise, showcased power tussles in red sandalwood smuggling. The film as well as its music album were a hit. Pushpa: The Rise also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Dhanunjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. The entire star cast is set to return for the second instalment as well.

Pushpa - The Rule, written and directed by Sukumar, is slated to release in theatres this year.