'Pushpa' sequel: Catch first glimpse of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer

The date for the official teaser release was also tweeted out for the fans. The official poster of the upcoming sequel, featuring Rashmika Mandanna, was shared, coinciding with the star's birthday.

The makers of Pushpa: The Rise have dropped the first glimpse of the sequel of the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana starrer. The date for the official teaser release was also shared by the makers.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of ‘Pushpa Movie’ wrote, “WhereIsPushpa?” The search ends soon! The Hunt before the Rule, revealed on April 07th at 4.05 PM.”

The short teaser, set in 2004, begins with a bike-borne silhouette of a man escaping into the forests and a voiceover says, “Pushpa, who is wounded by bullets, has escaped from the Tirupati prison.” It continues to show the aftermath of Pushpa’s escape and poses the question “Where is Pushpa?”

The announcement came on the birthday of Rashmika Mandanna, on Wednesday, April 5.

The makers had earlier shared a new poster of Pushpa: The Rule, featuring Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli.

The caption of the post read, "Team #PushpaTheRule wishes the gorgeous 'Srivalli' aka @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday. May you continue to RULE our hearts."

The film is written and directed by Sukumar and it produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar.

The shoot of Pushpa 2 began in December and the first schedule was wrapped up in Vizag.

As per a Pinkvilla report, the film will serve as a closure to Pushpa Raj's life and explore his childhood and relationship with his father and half-siblings.

ALSO READ | RRR to Baahubali: South Indian cinema gets more and more popular in Jammu and Kashmir

Fans are eager to see if the clash between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh (Fahadh Faasil) will continue in this epic conclusion. The release of the first instalment of the franchise marked the first pan-India film of Allu Arjun and the actor got appreciation from across the nation.

In the sequel, the actor will return to his role alongside the original characters of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh, among others.

Pushpa: The Rule is expected to be released in 2024, but an official confirmation is awaited.

ALSO READ | Srivalli from movie Pushpa is top music video of 2022 in India: YouTube