PUBG: New State finally launched in India after delay due to technical glitches

Krafton officially launched its next-generation battle royale game PUBG: New State on November 11 for Android, iOS, and iPadOS users in over 200 countries, including India.

Gamers initially faced difficulties in downloading the game, which was supposed to be launched at 9.30 am on November 11. Those who preregistered for it were supposed to get the game automatically downloaded. However, Krafton acknowledged that there were technical glitches in the morning that delayed the launch by a couple of hours.

"Hello Survivors! Due to current server issues we've decided to postpone the official launch of the game two hours to 06:00 (UTC). We apologise for any inconvenience," PUBG New State's official Twitter handle showed.

Apart from this, the Twitter account also said users may experience temporary log-in issues due to a sudden and large inflow of users within a short period of time.

Krafton had announced the latest title in the PUBG franchise in February. The next-generation battle will allow 100 players to fight in a futuristic open-world battleground set in 2051 using different weapons and strategies. Developed by PUBG Studios, the company that developed the original PUBG: Battlegrounds for PC and consoles, the game will introduce new vehicles and consumables for a fresh and lively experience.

PUBG: New State is going to be available in 17 different languages globally, Krafton had said in October.

Based on Vulkan API, the new game has integrated improved graphics than the PUBG Mobile or BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India). PUBG: New State also introduced new mechanics such as drop calls, dodging, and support requests.

Krafton has established nine global service hubs to ensure a stable gaming experience for its users. The company will also actively monitor, detect and restrict hacks.

For those Android users who are yet to download the game, PUBG New State requires 2GB or higher RAM. The game is compatible with iPad OS 13 or iOS13 or newer versions with storage capacity of 1.2GB.