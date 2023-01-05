The poster reads “A hope in the dark" along with a birthday greeting from Vyjayanthi Movies.

Deepika Padukone turned 37 today. On her birthday, fans got one more reason to celebrate as the team behind the upcoming epic science fantasy movie ‘Project K’ shared the first look of the movie featuring Padukone.

The poster shows Padukone’s silhouette standing on a rock against the sun. While her face can’t be made out, she can be seen wearing arm wraps made out of bandages. The rest of her outfit is reminiscent of a warrior’s. The poster reads “A hope in the dark” along with a birthday greeting from Vyjayanthi Movies. The producers shared the poster on their social media accounts and the posts garnered thousands of likes within hours.

Prabhas, who is also starring in the upcoming movie, shared the poster as an Instagram story. The star wrote, “Wishing the super gorgeous and talented Deepika Padukone a wonderful birthday and a year full of successes!”

ALSO READ:

While fans loved the poster, many were also quick to point out similarities to posters of the Hollywood epic science fiction movie Dune. “Dune spinoff?” asked one fan on Twitter while others also expressed the same sentiment.

2021’s Dune and Project K look similar to many fans because of the same colour scheme of burnt orange tones. The outfit worn by Deepika, more or less inspired by the standard warrior get-up with the bandages, cowls and greaves is also similar to the suits worn by the characters in Dune . Orange is a popular colour tone to depict post-war or post-apocalyptic settings with the colour being prominent in movies like Mad Max being a perfect example.

Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin and is Padukone’s first Telugu feature. Apart from Prabhas and Padukone, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Suriya. Very little is known about the movie, except that it is one of the most expensive Indian films to be made. Reports suggest the story of the movie is inspired by the Mahabharata set in the backdrop of WWIII.

The poster is the second from an upcoming movie to be shared on her birthday. Shah Rukh Khan had earlier in the day shared a new poster of Padukone from their upcoming action thriller ‘Pathaan’.