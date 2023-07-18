Priyanka Chopra turns 41: A look at her journey to Hollywood and net worth

According to reports, Priyanka Chopra’s net worth is estimated to be $75 million (Rs 620 crore). Most of her earnings come from brand endorsements for which she charges Rs 5 crore (approx.) for every assignment.

Global icon and Bollywood star, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is celebrating her 41st birthday today, on July 18. Priyanka is not only known for her beauty and talent but also for her remarkable achievements. Priyanka Chopra, who has now emerged as a global star, has been one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood.

She has also received numerous awards including National Film Award and five film fare awards. Additionally, she has been awarded Padma Shri, the country’s fourth highest civilian award in 2016 for her contribution to cinema.

From her debut in Bollywood in 2003 to establishing herself in Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra has set an example for all. Her journey as an actress, philanthropist and entrepreneur is inspiring and it’s a rare feat for any Bollywood actress.

Rise of Priyanka Chopra as a popular actress Priyanka’s journey in the glamour world started after she won the Miss World pageant in 2000. Two years after her victory at the Miss World, Priyanka Chopra made her debut in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy alongside Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in 2003.

In the early years of her acting career, she experimented with her roles and acted in different genres of movies, like, Aitraaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Waqt- Race Against Time, Krrish and many more.

In her journey spanning over two decades in Bollywood she has proven her versatility through her effortless portrayal of characters in Fashion, Barfi, Bajirao Mastani, The Sky is Pink and many more.

Hollywood Journey

Priyanka’s talent has travelled borders and led her to venture into the global stage. In 2015, she made her debut in the American television hit series Quantico where she played the role of an FBI agent Alex Parrish. This garnered her instant popularity.

Eventually, her captivating performance and beauty opened doors to the Hollywood industry where she has been seen featuring in, Love Again, Baywatch, Citadel and many more.

Beyond the silver screen, she also actively supports social causes such as child rights, education, and gender equality. She is also a UNICEF Goodwill ambassador.

Net worth

Priyanka is a multi-talented celebrity who has not only achieved success in the entertainment industry but also established herself as a successful entrepreneur. According to reports, her net worth is estimated to be $75 million (Rs 620 crore).

Most of her earnings come from brand endorsements for which she charges Rs 5 crore (approx.) for every assignment. She reportedly charges Rs 2 crore per episode for TV series in Hollywood.

Priyanka Chopra also owns a set of luxury cars, including a Rolce-Royce worth Rs 2.5 crore and a Mercedes Benz S class worth Rs 1.1 crore. In addition to that, Priyanka also has Porsche, BMW and Mercedes Benz E class.