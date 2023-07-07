Priyanka Chopra's Citadel under Amazon’s scrutiny after Rs 2,000 cr web series gets poor response

Some of the Amazon original shows made with huge spending, which include Daisy Jones & the Six, The Power, Dead Ringers, The Peripheral, The Rings of Power and Citadel failed to become one of the most watched shows in the United States.

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer webseries ‘Citadel’ is under scrutiny as Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is taking a hard look at some of its biggest shows in recent months that failed to get a good response from the audiences, according to a Bloomberg report. Jassy’s move comes amid the e-commerce giant’s proposal to cut costs across categories.

According to a Bloomberg report, Jassy has asked for a detailed report on the spending by the company's Hollywood studio on original TV programming due to the ballooning costs and mixed track record of some of the biggest shows with the audiences.

The report added that Amazon spent $7 billion on original shows, licensed programs and sports, last year.