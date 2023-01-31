Photos of Priyanka with her baby girl went viral in no time. Joe’s wife and Hollywood actress Sophie Turner and Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas along with their two daughters Valentina, 6, and Alena, 8 were also present for the unveiling.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has finally revealed her daughter Malti Marie to the public. Priyanka was attending an event in Los Angeles where her husband Nick Jonas along with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas revealed their Hollywood Walk of Fame stars.

In attendance was Malti Marie, marking her first public appearance. Photos of Priyanka with her baby girl went viral in no time. Joe’s wife and Hollywood actress Sophie Turner and Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas along with their two daughters Valentina, 6, and Alena, 8 were also present for the unveiling. While Sophie and Joe also have two daughters, they are famously private about the lives of their children.

Fans of both the actor and the singer have taken the Internet by storm over their daughters' pictures.

“Malti Marie is way too adorable,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Malti Marie is way too adorable 🥺🧿 pic.twitter.com/pJG0QWFDg3 — 👻 (@_shrextra24) January 31, 2023

“OH MY GODDDD MALTI MARIE MY BABIE FINALLY HER FACE REVEAL ???????? OH MY GOD SCREAMING,” wrote one exuberant fan.

OH MY GODDDD MALTI MARIE MY BABIE FINALLY HER FACE REVEAL ???????? OH MY GOD SCREAMING!!!! I don’t even even wanna repost the pic cus what if priyanka didn’t give permission omfg😭❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/RDJ8rMXxsM — k. (@karishmaokay) January 30, 2023

“Baby Malti Marie and Mama Priyanka Chopra just casually has the Internet shaking,” added another.

Baby #MaltiMarie and Mama #PriyankaChopra just casually has the internet shaking. MM really is a blessing ❤️🥰 pic.twitter.com/tWXYvaSaah— 𝙧𝙖𝙠𝙨 (@gandhirks) January 31, 2023

Priyanka was also recently featured on the cover of the February issue of British Vogue magazine. Featured in the image was baby Malti Marie, but without her face being revealed.

Born via surrogate at only 28 weeks, baby Malti Marie had the most fragile of arrivals into the world. “I didn’t know if she would make it or not,” @PriyankaChopra tells British Vogue. Read the full interview: https://t.co/tMzo7HZ3Fp pic.twitter.com/D21fAlUiMN — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) January 29, 2023

Priyanka and Nick married in December 2018 in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies. The two had organised two lavish receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Priyanka spent most of her time after the wedding in Los Angeles with Nick. In 2022, the couple welcomed Malti Marie, who was born through surrogacy. She was named after her grandmothers, Dr Madhu Chopra and Denise Jonas, sharing both of their middle names.

At the event, which was honouring the trio for their 18-year career across movies, television and music, the brothers also talked about their children. “Alena and Valentina, you two are my brightest stars,” said Kevin. “To my little ones at home, daddy loves you to the moon and back,” said Joe.

Nick added, “Malti Marie, hi baby. I can't wait to come back with you in 15 years and embarrass you with your friends.” The three also announced their comeback album as a group at the event.

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in ‘Citadel’. Produced by Russo Brothers, of Avengers Fame, ‘Citadel’ is a science fiction drama that is expected to hit the Prime Videos library in February 2023. Back home, she will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’.