Priyanka Chopra has reportedly decided to step away from the Indian restaurant Sona that she co-founded in New York City two years ago. The actress has made this move to broaden her ambitions on a more global scale in the hospitality industry, the People magazine reported.

A spokesperson of Priyanka confirmed her decision, talking with People, stating that her contribution as a co-founder at Sona is crucial as it will allow her to expand her possibilities on a larger scale.

Maneesh K Goyal, the co-founder o f Sona , expressed gratitude for her contribution to the venture and claimed that the restaurant will continue to serve Indian cuisine in New York City, the report added.

Sona has been named after the Hindi word that implies gold and was founded in 2021. The restaurant has an extraordinary aspect of blending the elegant décor that replicates Indian culture and serves Indian delicacies to customers. Although Sona was inaugurated amid the pandemic period, it gained popularity at a decent pace over time. The menu of Sona includes Indian cuisine. It serves a wide range of Indian dishes from Paneer tikka to Goan fish curry.

The former business partner of Priyanka , Maneesh K Goyal has highlighted her role of being the one who contributed to the critical elements of the restaurant’s identity including the décor, menu curation and even the music that can complement the ambience of Sona.

Besides her successful career in the entertainment industry, the actress has launched several business ventures in the last few years.

She also owns a luxury homeware brand namely, Sona Home, which has also been a partnership venture with Goyal. It was launched in July 2022.

Priyanka also owns a luxury haircare brand, Anomaly . She founded this venture in partnership with global beauty brands incubator, Maesa, in 2021.

In addition to that, she also has a film production company named Purple Pebble Pictures, which was launched in 2015. The production house has produced several films, including The Sky is Pink and The White Tiger.