    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas invest in a luxury sportswear brand — A look at their other big deals

    It's getting tough keeping up with the Jonases. The canny couple that they are, Priyanka and Nick have announced their investment in luxury and activewear brand, Perfect Moment, which has a French connection. This after a series of investments in companies from Bumble to Sona Home.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has invested in a number of companies, has announced another investment with husband Nick Jonas. The power couple has announced that they have invested in luxury and activewear brand, Perfect Moment, founded in 1979 by French racer turned filmmaker Theirry Donard.

    First created for extreme sports racers, Perfect Moment eventually evolved itself into a fashion brand with focus on womenswear.

    Although the investment is recent, the Jonases have been loyal fans of the label.

    According to a statement by the luxury fashion and sportswear brand, the couple will play a substantial role in the brand which plans to extend its global footprint to newer markets in Asia and the Middle East. At present, the brand’s biggest markets is the US and UK.

    Here’s a look at some companies in which the actor has invested.

    Bumble

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas invested in the online dating app in 2018 and became its advisor during its India launch. The women-led company was founded in 2014.

    Holberton School

    Following the investment in Bumble, she invested in the startup Holberton School, which helps students learn software programming skills. The couple invested around $8.2 million.

    Apartment List

    In 2020, the couple invested in Apartment List, a real estate company that was launched in 2011. The company had started an online marketplace that provided apartment listings.

    Genies

    PCJ has also invested in Genies, a virtual avatar company, which specialises in creating digital avatars and collectibles of artists for commercial purposes.

    Sona Home

    The most recent investment was in the homeware venture Sona Home. The actor plans to introduce Indian heritage and culture into American spaces with the brand.

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    First Published:  IST
