Watch | Priyanka Chopra lands in Delhi to attend sister Parineeti’s engagement ceremony

Actress Parineeti Chopra is getting engaged to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha today on May 13. Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time. They also follow each other on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra landed in Delhi on Saturday morning to attend the engagement ceremony of her cousin Parineeti Chopra with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. She was spotted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport as she arrived to attend the engagement ceremony, which will be at Delhi’s Kapurthala House on Saturday evening.

Priyanka was captured by paparazzi as she left the airport wearing a beige co-ord set, in an uber-cool look with a black cap, handbag, sneakers and glasses. She greeted the paparazzi and fans present there with folded hands.

ALSO READ |

Earlier it was reported that Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas will also join Priyanka for the engagement bash. However, only Priyanka was spotted at the airport without her husband and daughter.

The Bollywood-theme-based engagement ceremony is set to take place later in the evening today. Raghav Chadha’s residence has also been decorated with flowers.

According to the news agency ANI, the engagement ceremony will begin at 5 pm at the Kapurthala House.

ALSO READ | IBLA 2023 | Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt wins Entertainment Leader of the Year

The engagement will be performed as per Sikh rituals in the presence of the families of Parineeti and Raghav. The ceremony will begin with a Sukhmani Sahib Path followed by Ardas at 6 pm. Following the engagement, a lavish party will be hosted for the guests.

As per sources, apart from the 150 people from their families and close friends, special guests like Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Sania Mirza will also attend the ceremony.

Reports of Parineeti and Raghav dating each other emerged after the duo was spotted together at a lunch date in Mumbai earlier this year.

As per reports, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time. They also follow each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Parineeti on the work front will next be seen sharing the screen with Punjabi pop artist/ actor Diljit Dosanjh in the film ‘Chamkila’.

The film directed by Imtiaz Ali, depicts the story of popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.