Watch | Priyanka Chopra lands in Delhi to attend sister Parineeti’s engagement ceremony
By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 12:34:03 PM IST (Published)

Actress Parineeti Chopra is getting engaged to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha today on May 13. Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time. They also follow each other on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra landed in Delhi on Saturday morning to attend the engagement ceremony of her cousin Parineeti Chopra with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. She was spotted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport as she arrived to attend the engagement ceremony, which will be at Delhi’s Kapurthala House on Saturday evening.

Priyanka was captured by paparazzi as she left the airport wearing a beige co-ord set, in an uber-cool look with a black cap, handbag, sneakers and glasses. She greeted the paparazzi and fans present there with folded hands.
