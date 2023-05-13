Watch | Priyanka Chopra lands in Delhi to attend sister Parineeti’s engagement ceremony

Actress Parineeti Chopra is getting engaged to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha today on May 13. Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time. They also follow each other on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra landed in Delhi on Saturday morning to attend the engagement ceremony of her cousin Parineeti Chopra with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. She was spotted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport as she arrived to attend the engagement ceremony, which will be at Delhi’s Kapurthala House on Saturday evening.

#PriyankaChopra arrived at Delhi Airport for #ParineetiChopra & #RaghavChadha Engagement. Over 150 Celebrities and Political Guest invited at the ceremony. Special Preparations for Media Person also happening.Ceremony starts at 8 PM, Tonight.#ParineetiRaghavEngagement pic.twitter.com/incyRLLp06— Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) May 13, 2023

Priyanka was captured by paparazzi as she left the airport wearing a beige co-ord set, in an uber-cool look with a black cap, handbag, sneakers and glasses. She greeted the paparazzi and fans present there with folded hands.

