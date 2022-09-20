At UNGA, Priyanka Chopra says all is not well with world but they can be fixed with…

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini With just under eight years left to achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said "a just, safe and healthy world" is the right of every individual. She said the world has a to-do list, and the time to get it done is now.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, known for her role in "Quantico" other than in many Bollywood movies, made a stark note at the 2022 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment opening remarks at the United Nations General Assembly.

The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador said, "All is not well with our world... but they can be fixed..."

SDGs are a call for action to eradicate poverty and protect the planet and everyone living in it. Seventeen goals were adopted by all UN Member States in 2015 as part of a 2030 agenda.

With just under eight years left to achieve SDGs, she said "a just, safe and healthy world" is the right of every individual, which can become a reality with global solidarity. She also weighed in on some of the world’s most pressing issues, such as the pandemic, education and poverty.

”We meet today at a critical point in our world, at a time when global solidarity is more important than ever. As countries continue to struggle from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the climate crisis appends lives and livelihoods, as conflicts rage, and as poverty, displacement, hunger and inequalities destroy the very foundation of the more just world that we have fought for for such a long time,” Priyanka said in the speech shared by the UN via YouTube on Monday.

"These crises did not happen by chance, but they can be fixed with a plan. We have that plan, the UN sustainable development goals – a to-do list for the world. These goals were created hand in hand with people around the world in 2015; together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to change the world that we live in,” she added.

The actor said the present and the future of the world rest "in our hands". ”We owe it to our people, we owe it to our planet. We all deserve a just, safe and healthy world to live in. But time is running out."

”In this room of our representatives of the very who signed up those goals in 2015, leaders who can make that plan a reality, in partnership with all of us,” the 40-year-old actor said.

At the Transforming Education Summit, Chopra Jonas called on world leaders to end the learning crisis. "It is hard to believe that nearly two-thirds of children across the low- middle- and high-income countries cannot read and comprehend a simple story. The system has failed them," she said.