Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks badass in Citadel first look, fans are maha impressed

Priyanka Chopra plays the role of Nadia Sinh, a secret agent whose existence has been deleted from the files.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has dropped the first look of her upcoming series Citadel. In the photos shared by Priyanka, there was a hidden QR code, which unlocked a short teaser of Citadel as a special surprise. The series, produced by the Russo brothers, is set to premiere on April 28.

The teaser promises high-octane action sequences as actors Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden turn into spies. Priyanka Chopra plays the role of Nadia Sinh, a secret agent whose existence has been deleted from the files.

The short surprise teaser doesn’t give away any major details about the show. The original trailer will be released on March 1.

Fans went amazed by Priyanka’s look and expressed their excitement in the comments.

“This looks sooooooo good, wishing you all the luck my love, so so excited for this new chapter, May it bring you all the accolades,” wrote one fan.

Several others were excited about Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu who will feature in the Indian spinoff of the show.

Citadel will drop on Amazon Prime Video on April 28 with two initial episodes, followed by one new episode released weekly every Friday till May 26.

The release of the show was reportedly delayed because of behind-the-scenes trouble, and reshoots that led to an increase in the budget to $250 million, as per an Indian Express report.

The series will be adapted into Hindi by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of ‘The Family Man’ fame. Citadel will also have spin-off series in several other countries, including Mexico and Italy.