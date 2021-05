South Korean video game developer Krafton Inc opened the pre-registration on May 18 for Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of the popular PUBG Mobile game.

Krafton had recently announced the pre-registration date of May 18 for the Indian users.

The PUBG game was banned by the government last year along with scores of other Chinese apps. The developers made a comeback with a new version of the game and a $100 million investment commitment in India.

Those who pre-register can get exclusive items and special rewards like Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title and 300 AG as and when the game is downloaded on devices.

The game powered by Unreal Engine 4 has enhanced graphics to increase the in-game battle royale experience of the players. The game will run on any smartphone with Android 5.1 and 2GB of RAM.

As the Indian avatar is a toned-down version of the original game, new features such as the display of a new logo, an India theme with colours of the tricolour in the backdrop will be featured.

The new game also promises minimal violence, no blood spilling graphics and parental control restrictions. There will be a ‘green hit effect’ when a player shoots, maims or hits enemies.

Anyone under 18 years cannot play for more than three hours and that too after they get permission from their parents. There is a Rs 7,000-cap in place for in-app purchases made by minors. Also, there will be no more of half-clothed characters.

The developer has further promised that it would add monthly content updates and world class collaborations.