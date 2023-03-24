Pradeep Sarkar, director of Parineeta and Mardaani, dies at 67

Pradeep Sarkar had been undergoing dialysis and was hospitalised early on March 24, reports said.

Bollywood director Pradeep Sarkar, known for films like Parineeta and Mardaani, died aged 67, reports said on Friday. Sarkar had been undergoing dialysis and was hospitalised early on March 24, The Times of India reported.

Bollywood actors and film personalities took to social media to pay their tributes, describing him as a "brilliant filmmaker" and "wonderful person".

Actor Ajay Devgn was among the first to pay his tribute on social media. He wrote, “The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada.”

The Family Man duo Raj and DK have also mourned the loss of Pradeep Sarkar.

Film critic Anupama Chopra said that Pradeep Sarkar had “a keen eye for beauty.” She wrote, “Pradeep Sarkar had such a keen eye for beauty. His frames were stunning without being synthetic. Vidya Balan’s introduction in Parineeta is unforgettable. Rest in peace dada.”

A look at Pradeep Sarkar's career

Pradeep Sarkar made his directorial debut with Parineeta. The film starred Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Parineeta. Before stepping into the world of cinema, Pradeep Sarkar was associated with hit music videos such as Maaeri, by Euphoria, and Sultan Khan's Piya Basanti. His last film was Kajol’s Helicopter Eela. It was released in 2018. Neha Dhupia, Riddhi Sen and Tota Roy Chowdhury were part of the film. Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Mardaani, Lafangey Parindey are some of his celebrated work.