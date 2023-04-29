Prabhas unveils Adipurush motion poster featuring Kriti Sanon as Janaki on Sita Navami

The poster reveals the first look of Kriti Sanon’s character Janaki in the film. As soon as the poster was shared, fans flooded the post with praises for the actress. One user wrote, “This is so powerful kriti sanon you nailed it”
Southern superstar Prabas on Saturday, on the auspicious occasion of Sita Navami, revealed a new motion poster of his much-anticipated film Adipurush featuring Kriti Sanon as ‘Janaki’.
The motion picture reveals the look of Kriti Sanon as Janaki. The actress also shared the video of the motion poster on Twitter. “The righteous saga of Siya Ram,” she wrote.
Prabhas starrer Adipurush delayed, filmmakers to spend Rs 100 crore to recreate VFX: Check new release date
In the poster, the actress is seen dressed in a light saffron saree with tears in her eyes and the soulful melody of ‘Ram Siya Ram’ playing in the background.
Kriti also shared some still posters as well providing a closer look at her character.
One of the posters featured Prabhas as Lord Ram in the background.
As soon as the poster was shared, fans flooded the post with praises for the actress. One user wrote, “This is so powerful kriti sanon you nailed it”
A second user commented, “Outstanding. No one else can depict Sita Ma better #KritiSanon exceptional in #Adipurush.”
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush has created a buzz since its updated teaser with the new VFX work released last week. Earlier, on Akshaya Tritiya day on April 22, the makers had revealed the first look of Prabhas as Lord Ram in ‘Adipurush’.
Apart from Kriti and Prabhas, the film also features Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Ravana in the cinematic adaptation of the epic Ramayana.
The film helmed by Om Raut will be released globally on June 16 and it will first be shown at the Tribeca Festival on June 13. As per reports, the film’s trailer is likely to be released on May 17.
Earlier the makers faced criticism for the poor VFX and special effects work of the film. Following the heavy criticism, the release date was pushed back to rework the entire special effects of the film.
Adipurush is considered one of the biggest pan-India films as the mythological drama has been created on a budget of Rs 300 crore, according to reports.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
