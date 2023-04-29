Prabhas unveils Adipurush motion poster featuring Kriti Sanon as Janaki on Sita Navami

3 Min(s) Read
The poster reveals the first look of Kriti Sanon’s character Janaki in the film. As soon as the poster was shared, fans flooded the post with praises for the actress. One user wrote, “This is so powerful kriti sanon you nailed it”
Southern superstar Prabas on Saturday, on the auspicious occasion of Sita Navami, revealed a new motion poster of his much-anticipated film Adipurush featuring Kriti Sanon as ‘Janaki’.
The motion picture reveals the look of Kriti Sanon as Janaki. The actress also shared the video of the motion poster on Twitter. “The righteous saga of Siya Ram,” she wrote.
