Prabhas Starrer Adipurush trailer leaked hours before the official release

The trailer was leaked after a special screening was held in Hyderabad ahead of the official release. The leaked trailer went viral all over the internet forcing fans and makers of the film to take action against it.

The trailer of filmmaker Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush, was leaked on social media, hours before its official release today, May 9. Earlier, the makers had organised a special screening of the trailer for a bunch of fans in Hyderabad following which the leaked trailer surfaced online.

The screening was attended by the lead pair of the film, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Director Om Raut and co-producer Bhushan Kumar were also present at the special screening.

The leaked trailer went viral all over the internet forcing fans and makers of the film to take action against it.

Most of the accounts, who shared the leaked trailer, have faced action from Twitter.

ALSO READ |

The loyal fans took it upon themselves to report all the links to the leaked trailer on Twitter. Now, it seems the circulation of leaked clips of the trailer has been restricted by social media platforms.

Fans are now excited and waiting for the official trailer release. Recently, the new teaser with reworked special effects was released and since then fans have been waiting for the Adipurush Trailer, which is scheduled to release today at 1:53 pm in all languages on YouTube.

One user wrote, “Thanks to all darling fans and #Adipurush team who helped curtail the leaked video. A big big Thank you. Now we wait for the proper launch Today afternoon #JaiShriRam #AdipurushTrailer."

Even though the links to the leaked trailer were removed, the reactions to it still exist in tweets. As per the comments, the trailer will set the tone for the film which fans claimed will be a blockbuster movie.

ALSO READ | Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ fails to impress fans even with VFX changes

One user said, “The leaked trailer is screaming a tagda BLOCKBUSTER! Kya lagta hai?”

Another user commented that the trailer was much better than the official teaser.

“#AdipurushTrailer trailer is much better than the teaser.. Hindi mein at least Rs 200cr is confirmed”, the user reacted.

Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Directed by Om Raut, the film stars Prabhas in the role of Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan in the role of Ravana and Kriti Sanon in the role of Janaki.

The film was earlier supposed to release in January, but the makers delayed the release after facing severe criticism for poor VFX work in the trailer.

The makers then announced that the entire VFX work of the film will be redone and the film’s release was delayed. The film is now slated to release on June 16, in all languages.