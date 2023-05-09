English
Prabhas Starrer Adipurush trailer leaked hours before the official release

By CNBCTV18.com May 9, 2023 1:39:21 PM IST (Published)

The trailer was leaked after a special screening was held in Hyderabad ahead of the official release. The leaked trailer went viral all over the internet forcing fans and makers of the film to take action against it.

The trailer of filmmaker Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush, was leaked on social media, hours before its official release today, May 9. Earlier, the makers had organised a special screening of the trailer for a bunch of fans in Hyderabad following which the leaked trailer surfaced online.

The screening was attended by the lead pair of the film, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Director Om Raut and co-producer Bhushan Kumar were also present at the special screening.
The leaked trailer went viral all over the internet forcing fans and makers of the film to take action against it.
X