Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ fails to impress fans even with VFX changes

After being criticised for terrible VFX, the makers of the film postponed the release to rework the special effects. The VFX update from the much-talked-about film has left the internet divided.

After months of rework, a few photos and a video clip from Om Raut’s Adipurush have emerged on social media and it seems the audiences are not impressed. The film is going to be screened at Tribeca Film Festival on June 13 ahead of its worldwide release on June 16. A few photos and a video clip from the film have been shared by Tribeca as a part of its official promo of the film festival.

“We’re thrilled to announce the feature film lineup for the 2023 Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX! 109 films by 127 filmmakers representing 36 countries, plus notable films directed by Chelsea Peretti, David Duchovny, Steve Buscemi, and more,” tweeted Tribeca from its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The new visuals are now trending on social media but for all the wrong reasons. Earlier, the film’s trailer was criticised for its terrible VFX, which forced the makers to postpone the release of the much-anticipated film of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

ALSO READ |

Fans across social media shared the stills and the new look of the film with great enthusiasm. The VFX update from the much-talked-about film has left the internet divided.

Most of the users were disappointed as they could now find much of a difference between the newly released visuals and the older ones.

Fans alleged that the changes were just limited to colour grading and nothing more.

A user wrote, “The way #Adipurush marketing team is promoting new and improved teaser VFX is laughable and sad as they don't take account for what they made! There is a huge difference in colour grading and improved VFX but what about the creative choices they made?”

Another user even used a meme to demonstrate what happened behind the scenes to explain the quality of changes.

“Brightness kam aur colour tone warm kar dene se vfx and cgi improve nahi hota, right?” read a comment.

Another tweet said, “#Adipurush Colour Grading oops sry 'VFX' updated.”

Some users made it apparent that the difference was hard to spot with a slew of memes.

One user compared it to the flag of Japan to make his point while another presented a Bollywood spot on the different challenges, which captures the essence of the situation.

“It's a “disaster in the making,” remarked a user.

The movie starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in prominent roles was set to hit screens in January 2023, but it was pushed six months further.

The first visuals of the film and the initial teaser faced severe backlash in October last year. Fans were disappointed with the poor VFX work and called it a low-budget low-class film. The visuals were heavily trolled on social media which forced the makers to delay its release and rework the entire special effects of the film.