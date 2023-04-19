Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ fails to impress fans even with VFX changes

After being criticised for terrible VFX, the makers of the film postponed the release to rework the special effects. The VFX update from the much-talked-about film has left the internet divided.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Wipro jobs: Freshers cry foul over ‘never ending’ tests for onboarding at the IT firm
Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
World Liver Day: Is liver transplantation a good idea — an important take by a surgical expert
Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
With rising commodities prices, the pinch of inflation on Indian consumers' pockets is far from over
Apr 19, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Maharashtra farmers continue to suffer as onion prices crash again
Apr 19, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
We’re thrilled to announce the feature film lineup for the 2023 Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX!109 films by 127 filmmakers representing 36 countries, plus notable films directed by Chelsea Peretti, David Duchovny, Steve Buscemi, and more! https://t.co/Bm5M6qSTQu pic.twitter.com/M5h7wflZDD— Tribeca (@Tribeca) April 18, 2023
Adipurush VFX is very clearly improved to a great extent...super realistic now 👌 .. Good Work Team#Adipurush #Prabhas #KritiSanonBefore After pic.twitter.com/Iq4TG4c6n0— Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) April 19, 2023
#Adipurush VFX Updated 👌 pic.twitter.com/CClnIIQ5ZD— Lets OTT (@IetsOTT) April 18, 2023
The way #Adipurush marketing team is promoting new and improved teaser VFX is laughable and sad as they don't take account for what they made! There is huge difference in colour grading and improved VFX but what about creative choices they made ?— Aayush Shah (@AayushS81792207) April 19, 2023
#Adipurush VFX Replacement Behind the Scene ~pic.twitter.com/PyN8VyG790 https://t.co/VG3f1iizJl— Roвιɴ Roвerт (@PeaceBrwVJ) April 18, 2023
Om Raut Fixing Adipurush Vfx@omraut @PrabhasRaju #Adipurush 🥲God save Us🤕 pic.twitter.com/8DZxmYULy5— Dip Roy (@DipRoy75) April 19, 2023
Adipurush improved VFX before and after , find the difference 😂 #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/QCy9k2NJNT— SD (@sd_here_) April 19, 2023
Seems like #Adipurush makers are doin their best PR , getting everyone to tweet a few good lines about their updated VFX. Disaster in the making.— Mama Miyan (@mamaNmiyan) April 19, 2023