Prabhas starrer Adipurush delayed, filmmakers to spend Rs 100 crore to recreate VFX: Check new release date

The filmmakers of Adipurush have pushed the release of the film from January 2023 to June 2023. Adipurush has been in the news since the makers unveiled the teaser of the film, which attracted criticism.

The makers of the mythological drama Adipurush have announced a new release date for the film. The movie starring Prabhas, was set to hit screens in January 2023. However, it has now been postponed by nearly six months as the makers have decided to redo the visual effects. Director of the film Om Raut revealed that Adipurush will now hit the screens on June 16, 2023.

Adipurush has been in the news since the makers unveiled the teaser of the film. However, the makers were trolled on social media for its poor VFX. The film's teaser also drew sharp criticism for allegedly misrepresenting the epic Ramayana.

The film had been delayed in the past as well and was scheduled to hit acreens on January 12, 2023. However, due to the latest criticism, the makers have now decided to rework the CGI and VFX of the film, which may cost an additional Rs 100 crore, as per reports.

Om Raut released a statement confirming the delay.

The director revealed that the team is now working to improve the visual experience of Adipurush. In his statement, he wrote, "In order to give a complete visual experience to viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now be released on June 16th, 2023.”

Adipurush is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana. Apart from Baahubali star Prabhas, the film features Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh or Raavana, and Kriti Sanon as Sita. The film was shot in Mumbai and Hyderabad and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, under the T-series banner.