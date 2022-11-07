Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeentertainment Newsprabhas starrer adipurush delayed check new release date 15107571.htm

    Prabhas starrer Adipurush delayed, filmmakers to spend Rs 100 crore to recreate VFX: Check new release date

    Prabhas starrer Adipurush delayed, filmmakers to spend Rs 100 crore to recreate VFX: Check new release date

    Prabhas starrer Adipurush delayed, filmmakers to spend Rs 100 crore to recreate VFX: Check new release date
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    The filmmakers of Adipurush have pushed the release of the film from January 2023 to June 2023. Adipurush has been in the news since the makers unveiled the teaser of the film, which attracted criticism.

    The makers of the mythological drama Adipurush have announced a new release date for the film. The movie starring Prabhas, was set to hit screens in January 2023. However, it has now been postponed by nearly six months as the makers have decided to redo the visual effects. Director of the film Om Raut revealed that Adipurush will now hit the screens on June 16, 2023.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers will skip the event

    Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers will skip the event

    IST1 Min(s) Read

    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Adipurush has been in the news since the makers unveiled the teaser of the film. However, the makers were trolled on social media for its poor VFX. The film's teaser also drew sharp criticism for allegedly misrepresenting the epic Ramayana.

    The film had been delayed in the past as well and was scheduled to hit acreens on January 12, 2023. However, due to the latest criticism, the makers have now decided to rework the CGI and VFX of the film, which may cost an additional Rs 100 crore, as per reports.

    Also read |
      'What a bummer': Saif, Prabhas-starrer Adipurush teaser gets mixed reaction on Internet

    Om Raut released a statement confirming the delay.

    The director revealed that the team is now working to improve the visual experience of Adipurush. In his statement, he wrote, "In order to give a complete visual experience to viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now be released on June 16th, 2023.”

    Adipurush is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana. Apart from Baahubali star Prabhas, the film features Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh or Raavana, and Kriti Sanon as Sita. The film was shot in Mumbai and Hyderabad and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, under the T-series banner.

    Also read |Head priest of Ram temple at Ayodhya demands ban on Prabhas, Saif Ali-starrer Adipurush
    (Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    BollywoodPrabhasRamayanaSaif Ali Khan

    Next Article

    Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: 5 critically acclaimed films of the actor to watch

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng