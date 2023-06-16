Adipurush an 'epic disappointment,' says film critic Taran Adarsh — some fans agree

The director has made a mess despite a huge budget, Adarsh said. Adipurush, starring Prabash and Kriti Sannon, seems to have displeased mostly because of its sub-par VFX. The film is based on Ramayana and has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu.

Filmmaker Om Rout’s much talked about mythological drama Adipurush is getting an overwhelming response at the box office after its release on June 16. Now, famous movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared his review for the movie and he does not seem to be impressed by the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer.

The Street seemed toi agree. PVR-Inox shares declined nearly 3 percent, post the movie release in theatres.

In his special series of ‘One Word Review,’ Adarsh said that the film was “highly disappointing” and the director had made a mess despite a huge budget.

"Adipurush is an EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT… Just doesn’t meet the mammoth expectations. Director Om Raut had a dream cast and a massive budget on hand, but created a HUGE MESS," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Earlier, Adarsh had shared a similar opinion on the teaser as well. Fans too did not think much about the teaser due to the poor VFX rework.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Adarsh had said he was very disappointed when he saw the teaser and he had even told Om Raut that he did not like it, at the trailer launch.

Even the multitude of fans , who flocked the theatres on the opening day, shared mixed reviews of the film on social media.

One viewer compared it to the classic Ramayana of Ramanand Sagar and expressed his disappointment with Adipurush.

“After watching visuals coming out of #Adipurush, my respect for Ramananda Sagar has gone up 100x,26 years ago, without any technology and limited resources, he created magic, absolute magic which even after so many years remains unmatched. This is pathetic,” the user wrote.

Many other viewers also expressed their disappointment with the film as it did not stand up to their expectations.

One user said, “Adipurush is a king-sized disappointment… BAD VFX, low on content … Adipurush could’ve been a game changer, but, alas, it’s a missed opportunity… All gloss, no soul.”

Adipurush is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu. Apart from Prabhas as Raghav, the film stars Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman, and Sunny Singh as Lakshmana.