Adipurush an 'epic disappointment,' says film critic Taran Adarsh — some fans agree

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 16, 2023 5:52:35 PM IST (Updated)

The director has made a mess despite a huge budget, Adarsh said. Adipurush, starring Prabash and Kriti Sannon, seems to have displeased mostly because of its sub-par VFX. The film is based on Ramayana and has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu.

Filmmaker Om Rout’s much talked about mythological drama Adipurush is getting an overwhelming response at the box office after its release on June 16. Now, famous movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared his review for the movie and he does not seem to be impressed by the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer.

The Street seemed toi agree. PVR-Inox shares declined nearly 3 percent, post the movie release in theatres.

In his special series of ‘One Word Review,’ Adarsh said that the film was “highly disappointing” and the director had made a mess despite a huge budget.

