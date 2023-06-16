Adipurush fan frenzy: Monkey enters theatre, youth heckled for negative review and more

As the first shows of Prabhas Starrer Adipurush conclude, a lot has happened during the screening of the mythological drama and the fan frenzy around the movie will leave you stunned.

South superstar Prabhas is back with his much awaited film ‘Adipurush' and the fans can’t control their excitement. As the audiences flocked to the theatres to watch the highly anticipated film, a lot has been happening after the release of the movie. In an unexpected turn of events, a monkey was spotted in a theatre watching the film and in another incident a youth was thrashed for a negative review of the movie.

The videos of both the incidents are going viral on social media. Fans said that Lord Hanuman himself had come to watch the film.

Interestingly, the makers of the film have left one seat vacant in every theatre during the screening of the film for ‘Lord Hanuman’.

Clips of fans performing puja, and people dancing in front of the screen have also gone viral on social media.

Here’s a look into all the craziness and fan frenzy around the mythological drama directed by Om Raut.

Youth thrashed for negative review

A video clip has emerged on Twitter where a youth is seen being heckled for being critical of the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer movie. The video shared on Twitter shows a youth while talking to a few reporters was interrupted and heckled by a few people for allegedly sharing a negative review about the movie. However, the location of the incident was not known.

“#Adipurush - #Prabhas fans beating the public for giving a genuine review. Worst behaviour,” read the tweet.

Monkey spotted in a theatre

A Twitter user shared a video of a monkey poking its head through an opening at a theatre, to take a look at the screen.

In the background, the ecstatic audience can be heard chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram‘.

Many users on social media claimed that Lord Hanuman came to watch Adipurush.

Fans performing Sthapana

Several fans took this opportunity to perform rituals and placed idols and pictures of Lord Hanuman on the reserved seat.

A video from a screening in Mumbai also went viral as fans performed a sthapana puja with an idol of Lord Hanuman.

“Arya Vidya Mandir school, Mumbai, kids watching morning show of #Adipurush starting with Bajarang Bali sthapana,” the description of the video read.

In another similar video, fans could be seen offering fruits and flowers to Lord Hanuman while performing the puja on the empty seat.

“Sri Hanuman ji sthaan at tarakramana theater before starting show, “ the video’s caption read.

Fans Dancing

Fans were also seen dancing with joy on the entry of the lead actor Prabhas. The theatres turned into stadiums with loud cheers.

Adipurush made a grand opening in theatres on June 16 with film analysts predicting it to be a mega hit. Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, the film has already garnered Rs 100 crore in pre-release business.