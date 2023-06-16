Adipurush fan frenzy: Monkey enters theatre, youth heckled for negative review and more

As the first shows of Prabhas Starrer Adipurush conclude, a lot has happened during the screening of the mythological drama and the fan frenzy around the movie will leave you stunned.

South superstar Prabhas is back with his much awaited film ‘Adipurush' and the fans can’t control their excitement. As the audiences flocked to the theatres to watch the highly anticipated film, a lot has been happening after the release of the movie. In an unexpected turn of events, a monkey was spotted in a theatre watching the film and in another incident a youth was thrashed for a negative review of the movie.

The videos of both the incidents are going viral on social media. Fans said that Lord Hanuman himself had come to watch the film.

Interestingly, the makers of the film have left one seat vacant in every theatre during the screening of the film for ‘Lord Hanuman’.