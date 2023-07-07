Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Project K’ to make debut at San Diego Comic-Con

The makers of the movie will host a panel titled "This is Project K: A First Glimpse of India's Mytho-Sci-Fi Epic" on July 20, and the stars are expected to take part in a performance on San Diego Comic Con’s stage.

Prabhas starrer sci-fi film ‘Project K’ is set to make its debut at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023 and the trailer of the movie will also be unveiled at the event. Director Nag Ashwin’s dream project will become the first Indian film to be unveiled at the SDCC event on July 20. According to a report by Variety, the makers of the film will unveil the movie's title, trailer, and release date at the event.

The lead actors of the film, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, along with director Nag Ashwin, will be present at the SDCC, which will take place from July 20 to July 23.

Making the announcement, production house Vyjayanthi Movies shared a poster of the film on Twitter with the caption, "Proud moment! San Diego Comic Con, here we come."

The film, helmed by the ‘Mahanati’ director, stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, in pivotal roles apart from Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Amitabh Bachchan also reacted to the news. "A proud moment for me... I never realized how important and BIG this is. Now I know... my wishes to Vyjayanthi Movies, Nag Sir, and the entire unit for the affection they have given me and to make me a part of this incredible experience," he tweeted.

The makers of the movie will host a panel titled "This is Project K: A First Glimpse of India's Mytho-Sci-Fi Epic" on July 20, and the stars are expected to take part in a performance on SDCC’s stage.

Speaking about the event, director Nag Ashwin said that India is the home of some of the greatest superheroes, and this film is an attempt to bring this out and share it with the world.

The film has been reportedly produced on a massive budget of Rs 600 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian movies. ‘Project K’ will be released in theaters on January 12, 2024.