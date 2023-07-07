Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Project K’ to make debut at San Diego Comic-Con

The makers of the movie will host a panel titled "This is Project K: A First Glimpse of India's Mytho-Sci-Fi Epic" on July 20, and the stars are expected to take part in a performance on San Diego Comic Con’s stage.

Prabhas starrer sci-fi film ‘Project K’ is set to make its debut at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023 and the trailer of the movie will also be unveiled at the event. Director Nag Ashwin’s dream project will become the first Indian film to be unveiled at the SDCC event on July 20. According to a report by Variety, the makers of the film will unveil the movie's title, trailer, and release date at the event.

The lead actors of the film, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, along with director Nag Ashwin, will be present at the SDCC, which will take place from July 20 to July 23.

Making the announcement, production house Vyjayanthi Movies shared a poster of the film on Twitter with the caption, "Proud moment! San Diego Comic Con, here we come."