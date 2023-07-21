Project K is now ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: First glimpse unravels Prabhas, Deepika’s fight against dark forces

Project K has now been announced with the official title ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. The first glimpse of the sci-fi drama was released at the San Diego Comic Con on Thursday.

Makers of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K have unveiled the new title and first glimpse of the film at the San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) on Thursday. The film has now been titled as ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

The Nag Ashwin directorial has created a buzz ever since its announcement and it became the first Indian film to be featured at the SDCC event . After the launch of the title and first glimpse, Vyjayanthi Movies tweeted, “PROJECT-K is now Kalki 2898AD”

The first glimpse of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ gives an idea of the film being revolving around a dark and destructive world under technology. The lead actors, Prabhas and Deepika were seen to be trying their best to fight evil and save the world.

The first glimpse video showed a quote that read, “When the world is taken over by darkness, a force will arise. The end begins now.”

The video indicates the lead characters, played by Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, fighting against dark forces in a dystopian world to save mankind. Amitabh Bachchan’s character is also seen in the video as a warrior who is draped in bandages while Pasupathi and several other prominent actors were spotted in the clip.

However, the makers did not reveal the character of Kamal Haasan in the first glimpse as reportedly he is playing the lead antagonist. Besides Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, who is playing a pivotal role in the film, is also not seen in the video.

After the first glimpse was shared on social media, fans have been showering their love and waiting for more information about the sci-fi drama.

A Twitter user said, “Baahubali look back.”

“Small glimpse, makes the hype big. Good job!! Further BIG shot Kamal Haasan Amitabh Bachchan Screen presence, characterization will elevate the movie to next level. All the best for the entire crew,” read a second comment.

“Phenomenal Teaser! Out of the world! India gets its Star Wars! Kudos to team”, a third user commented.

The event of announcing the title and first glimpse was held at the San Diego Comic Con event. The venue had posters with “Now begins the end” written on it. However, the lead protagonist Deepika Padukone was not present at the event as she is a part of The Screen Actors Guild- American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). As a member of SAG-AFTRA, actors cannot participate in promotional or publicity events.