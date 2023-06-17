Movies This Week | Prabhas’ Adipurush to Extraction 2, what all you can watch

From Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s Prabhas to Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2, these much-talked-about projects have made their way to the big screens. Let’s take a look at some of the most interesting projects released this week.

The weekend is right around the corner, and the third week of June has brought the release of some of the most highly anticipated films and web series. From Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s Prabhas to Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2, these much-talked-about projects have made their way to the big screens. Let’s take a look at some of the most interesting projects released this week.

1. Adipurush - Theatres

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush has hit the theatres today. The film, directed by Om Raut, also starred Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in key roles. It is based on the epic Ramayana. The film, which is made on a large budget, broke a number of pre-booking records. As per fan reviews, Prabhas as ‘Lord Ram’ is the best thing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=scNmYjoR-qM

2. Black Mirror Season 6 - Netflix

Black Mirror is back with its sixth season. The audience is quite excited to see the unexpected twists and turns that will unfold in the new season. The new season stars Aaron Paul, Salma Hayak, Annie Murphy, Rob Delaney, Ben Barnes, and Michael Cera in prominent roles. The show will be available to viewers on Netflix starting June 15.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jY1ecibLYo

3. Jee Karda - Amazon Prime Video

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Jee Karda is a show filled with fun, drama, and emotions and talks about seven childhood friends who have different life paths but whose friendship still manages to hold them together. The series premiered on June 15 on Amazon Prime. It also features Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka in important roles.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZcfiziPGVw

4. Extraction 2 - Netflix

After the huge success of Extraction Part 1, Chris Hemsworth is back with Extraction 2. The film talks about the past of Chris’s character and shows the events that made him the guy he is in the present. It is directed by Sam Hargrave and releases on Netflix on June 16.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y274jZs5s7s

5. I Love You

I Love You is a thriller that talks about the comfortable feeling of falling in love but later leaves the audience with various twists and turns. It is directed by Nikhil Mahajan and stars Rakul Preet Singh, Pavail Gulati, and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles. The film is all set to premiere at Jio Cinemas on June 16.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1HXCfxgm0g