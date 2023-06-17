CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsMovies This Week | Prabhas’ Adipurush to Extraction 2, what all you can watch

Movies This Week | Prabhas’ Adipurush to Extraction 2, what all you can watch

Movies This Week | Prabhas’ Adipurush to Extraction 2, what all you can watch
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COMJun 17, 2023 8:21:23 AM IST (Published)

From Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s Prabhas to Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2, these much-talked-about projects have made their way to the big screens. Let’s take a look at some of the most interesting projects released this week.

The weekend is right around the corner, and the third week of June has brought the release of some of the most highly anticipated films and web series. From Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s Prabhas to Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2, these much-talked-about projects have made their way to the big screens. Let’s take a look at some of the most interesting projects released this week.

1. Adipurush - Theatres
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush has hit the theatres today. The film, directed by Om Raut, also starred Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in key roles. It is based on the epic Ramayana. The film, which is made on a large budget, broke a number of pre-booking records. As per fan reviews, Prabhas as ‘Lord Ram’ is the best thing.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=scNmYjoR-qM
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X