Poster of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’ released: Check details

Mini Filmmaker Shankar announced the resumption of shooting for the Kamal Haasan-starrer film by sharing a new poster of the film featuring the veteran actor.

Director Shankar and veteran actor Kamal Haasan's long-pending film ‘Indian 2’ has resumed shooting. The filmmaker took to his Twitter to announce the resumption and dropped a new poster of the film. Kamal Haasan also tweeted the poster and said that he will be joining the shoot in September.

The poster reads, “He is back."

Good morning Indians, we are glad to announce that the remaining shoot for Indian 2 is commencing today! Need all of your support and wishes 🙏🧿 https://t.co/s1CjKSGXYM — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) August 23, 2022

The shooting of the film resumes after a break of two years. In February 2020, the shoot came to a standstill after a crane with heavy-duty equipment crashed killing three and injuring 10. The COVID-19 pandemic and creative differences between the filmmaker and the production house delayed the film further.

However, a few months ago, Udhayanidhi Stalin revealed that the creative differences between Lyca Productions and Shankar had been sorted out and the shooting would begin soon.

Director Shankar's Indian 2 is the sequel to the film Indian, which was released in 1996.

Kamal Haasan plays the titular role in the movie alongside Kajal Aggarwal. Actors Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simhaa, Guru Somasundaram and Delhi Ganesh are also part of the cast. The technical team comprises cinematographers Rathnavelu, Ravi Varman, editor A Sreekar Prasad and composer Anirudh Ravichander.

The first poster of Indian 2 was unveiled on Pongal in 2020. It had Kamal Haasan showing his ‘Varma Kalai’ skills and the poster was widely shared by fans. A major portion of the shoot was wrapped up in 2020 in India, and the team now plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot other key scenes of the movie. The film, which will be dubbed in multiple languages, is expected to be completed in a couple of months.